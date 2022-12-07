EPG Wealth Management LLC Sells 19 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

EPG Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,130,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,370,144,000 after buying an additional 161,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 897,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,419,328,000 after buying an additional 56,023 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 884,040 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,398,438,000 after buying an additional 133,080 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 611,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $967,130,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,575,000 after buying an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CMG traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $1,507.53. 5,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,209. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,776.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,508.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,484.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total value of $5,356,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,911,751.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.