Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Trading 3.7% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.7% on Wednesday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$5.00 to C$5.50. The stock traded as high as $3.70 and last traded at $3.68. 18,268 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,316,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Equinox Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinox Gold

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 8.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,303,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,415,000 after buying an additional 2,526,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,669,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,642,000 after acquiring an additional 235,219 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 12.2% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 5,854,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 636,480 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 3.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,626,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,265,000 after acquiring an additional 149,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Equinox Gold by 50.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,019 shares during the last quarter. 30.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinox Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter. Equinox Gold had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Equities research analysts predict that Equinox Gold Corp. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in Maranhão State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

