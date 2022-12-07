Equities Analysts Set Expectations for The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, December 1st. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.67 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.99 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TD. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$100.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$100.03.

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$90.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$164.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.56. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of C$77.27 and a 1 year high of C$109.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$87.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$86.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

