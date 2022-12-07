Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 7th (AMX, CAL, CASY, CL, CONN, DLHC, ESS, FOLD, HCA, JCI)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 7th:
América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.
New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.
Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.
Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.
