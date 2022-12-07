Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for December 7th (AMX, CAL, CASY, CL, CONN, DLHC, ESS, FOLD, HCA, JCI)

Dec 7th, 2022

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, December 7th:

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

