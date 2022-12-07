ERC20 (ERC20) Trading Down 6.1% This Week

ERC20 (ERC20) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ERC20 has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $93.15 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.0088389 USD and is down -0.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $18.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

