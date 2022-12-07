Everdome Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $63.51 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. Everdome has a market capitalization of $63.51 million and approximately $6.28 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everdome token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,460,424,634 tokens. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.TelegramLitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

