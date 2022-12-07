Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) has been assigned a €34.00 ($35.79) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 83.59% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EVK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €18.80 ($19.79) target price on Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €25.60 ($26.95) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($29.47) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €28.00 ($29.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Shares of FRA EVK traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting €18.52 ($19.49). The company had a trading volume of 998,475 shares. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($34.71). The business’s 50-day moving average is €18.43 and its 200 day moving average is €20.12.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

