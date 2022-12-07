Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Stock Price Down 8.6%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $16.86 and last traded at $16.95. 23,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 563,712 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays raised their price target on Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Expro Group alerts:

Expro Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Expro Group ( NYSE:XPRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. Equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total value of $39,892.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian D. Truelove sold 2,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $39,892.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,556.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of Expro Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,097 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Expro Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Expro Group in the third quarter worth $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Expro Group by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Expro Group during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expro Group in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the first quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

About Expro Group

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.