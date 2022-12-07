EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Hits New 12-Month High at $10.31

EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 3414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.17.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on EZCORP in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.08 and a 200-day moving average of $8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The credit services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $233.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.82 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in EZCORP by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in EZCORP by 2,053.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,307 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in EZCORP during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of EZCORP by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,893 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. The firm’s geographical segments include U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The U.S. Pawn segment includes EZPAWN, Value Pawn & Jewelry, and other branded pawn operations in the United States. The Latin America Pawn segment includes Empeño Fácil, Cash Apoyo Efectivo, and other branded pawn operations in Mexico, as well as GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo pawn operations in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras.

