Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Bought by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Get Rating) by 124.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,597,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886,365 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $11,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTCH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Farfetch by 61.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.2% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Farfetch during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farfetch stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,953,834. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.44. Farfetch Ltd has a twelve month low of $5.01 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.94 and a 200-day moving average of $8.46.

Farfetch ( NYSE:FTCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $593.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.27 million. Farfetch had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 58.40%. Research analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Farfetch from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on Farfetch from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

