FAT Brands Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:FATBP)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.1719 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.
FAT Brands Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ:FATBP opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. FAT Brands has a 52-week low of $11.50 and a 52-week high of $22.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.10.
FAT Brands Company Profile
