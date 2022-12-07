Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target Raised to GBX 9,890 at Morgan Stanley

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from GBX 9,500 ($115.84) to GBX 9,890 ($120.60) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,319.82.

FERG traded up $1.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.76. The company had a trading volume of 230,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ferguson has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $183.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.96. The company has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferguson will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $651,809,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at about $391,174,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the third quarter valued at about $348,412,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the second quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 12,826,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,880 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Ferguson by 5,334.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,214,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,170 shares during the period. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

