Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 24,850 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 693,189 shares.The stock last traded at $116.99 and had previously closed at $116.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a research note on Monday. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on Ferguson in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.84) to GBX 9,890 ($120.60) in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,319.82.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.96.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.91 by ($0.06). Ferguson had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 44.59%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

Institutional Trading of Ferguson

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ferguson in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.