Ferguson plc Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.75 (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FERG traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,134,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 781,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a one year low of $99.16 and a one year high of $183.67.

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 44.59% and a net margin of 7.43%. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FERG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,500 ($115.84) to GBX 9,890 ($120.60) in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,960 ($121.45) to GBX 9,630 ($117.42) in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ferguson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8,319.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,462,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,046,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,327,000 after buying an additional 191,587 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 540,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,434,000 after buying an additional 182,056 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,256,000 after buying an additional 160,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 569,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,647,000 after buying an additional 131,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

