Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Receives $8,148.30 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8,284.36.

FERG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($160.96) to £125 ($152.42) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Ferguson from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ferguson from GBX 8,930 ($108.89) to GBX 9,500 ($115.84) in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Ferguson Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of FERG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.78. 51,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,780,513. The firm has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.93. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $99.16 and a 12-month high of $183.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Ferguson Increases Dividend

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 44.59%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be issued a $1.91 dividend. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ferguson

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Ferguson by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

