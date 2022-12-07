Fetch.ai Achieves Market Capitalization of $58.77 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 13.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0788 or 0.00000468 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $58.77 million and $52.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 24.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.21 or 0.00078525 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00057023 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000375 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00024737 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00005041 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

Fetch.ai (FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.