Financial Comparison: Embark Technology (EMBK) & Its Peers

Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) is one of 78 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Embark Technology to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Embark Technology and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Embark Technology N/A -80.73% -68.49% Embark Technology Competitors -242.74% -212.20% -11.35%

Risk and Volatility

Embark Technology has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Embark Technology’s competitors have a beta of -5.23, meaning that their average share price is 623% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Embark Technology N/A -$124.21 million -0.45 Embark Technology Competitors $1.73 billion -$31.62 million 10.98

This table compares Embark Technology and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Embark Technology’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Embark Technology. Embark Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Embark Technology and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Embark Technology 0 1 3 0 2.75 Embark Technology Competitors 259 1677 2881 58 2.56

Embark Technology currently has a consensus price target of $233.33, indicating a potential upside of 6,643.74%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 25.27%. Given Embark Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Embark Technology is more favorable than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.9% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of Embark Technology shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Embark Technology beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Embark Technology Company Profile

Embark Technology, Inc. develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

