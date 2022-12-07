Financial Contrast: Wolfspeed (WOLF) versus Its Peers

Wolfspeed (NASDAQ:WOLF – Get Rating) is one of 166 public companies in the “Semiconductors & related devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Wolfspeed to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Wolfspeed and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wolfspeed 0 0 0 0 N/A Wolfspeed Competitors 1753 7947 16395 588 2.59

As a group, “Semiconductors & related devices” companies have a potential upside of 21.22%. Given Wolfspeed’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Wolfspeed has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Earnings & Valuation

54.8% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Wolfspeed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of shares of all “Semiconductors & related devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wolfspeed and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Wolfspeed $746.20 million -$200.90 million -61.34 Wolfspeed Competitors $3.76 billion $792.59 million 7.07

Wolfspeed’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Wolfspeed. Wolfspeed is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Wolfspeed has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wolfspeed’s rivals have a beta of 1.50, meaning that their average stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Wolfspeed and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wolfspeed -18.90% -4.40% -2.78% Wolfspeed Competitors -73.15% -89.03% -1.59%

Summary

Wolfspeed rivals beat Wolfspeed on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc. operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications. The company also provides power devices, such as silicon carbide Schottky diodes, metal oxide semiconductor field effect transistors (MOSFETs), and power modules for customers and distributors to use in applications, including electric vehicles comprising charging infrastructure, server power supplies, solar inverters, uninterruptible power supplies, industrial power supplies, and other applications. In addition, it offers RF devices comprising GaN-based die, high-electron mobility transistors, monolithic microwave integrated circuits, and laterally diffused MOSFET power transistors for telecommunications infrastructure, military, and other commercial applications. The company was formerly known as Cree, Inc. and changed its name to Wolfspeed, Inc. in October 2021. Wolfspeed, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

