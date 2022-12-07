First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) Shares Purchased by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,795 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in First Commonwealth Financial were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,689 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 3,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $144,000. 70.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Performance

FCF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,247. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.99. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $12.76 and a 1-year high of $17.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

First Commonwealth Financial Dividend Announcement

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $108.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.48 million. On average, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

