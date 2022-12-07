First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,659 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.22% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $3,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 128.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 240.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $86,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HYLS traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. 25 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.23. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $47.98.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.203 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd.

