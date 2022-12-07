Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Sold by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 770,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,589 shares during the quarter. Formula One Group accounts for 0.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 0.33% of Formula One Group worth $48,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,990,000 after purchasing an additional 196,954 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 550,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,241 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after purchasing an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Formula One Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,876,000 after purchasing an additional 26,675 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Formula One Group

In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Formula One Group Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWONK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Formula One Group from $76.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONK traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.96. 12,861 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Formula One Group has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $71.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.86.

Formula One Group Company Profile

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

