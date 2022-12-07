Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Price Target Cut to €15.20 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €15.30 ($16.11) to €15.20 ($16.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FOJCY. Berenberg Bank lowered Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €18.50 ($19.47) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fortum Oyj from €21.00 ($22.11) to €16.20 ($17.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

Fortum Oyj Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.20. 14,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,204. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.71. Fortum Oyj has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $6.42.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, the Baltic Rim area, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

