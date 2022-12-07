Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,576,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 695,275 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of FOX worth $82,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FOXA traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,855. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.84. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.01 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Argus raised shares of FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

