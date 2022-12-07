Frankly (CVE:TLK) Shares Up 10%

Frankly Inc. (CVE:TLK – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.44 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 174,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 200,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Frankly Trading Up 10.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.44. The company has a market cap of C$14.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23.

About Frankly

(Get Rating)

Frankly Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated software platform for brands and media companies primarily in the United States. The company creates, distributes, analyzes, and monetizes content across various digital properties through Web, mobile, and television. It also offers sources for national and local advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frankly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frankly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.