Frax Price Index Share Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (FPIS)

Frax Price Index Share (FPIS) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Frax Price Index Share has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. Frax Price Index Share has a total market capitalization of $120.65 million and approximately $48,207.60 worth of Frax Price Index Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frax Price Index Share token can currently be bought for approximately $1.09 or 0.00006478 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Frax Price Index Share Profile

Frax Price Index Share launched on March 28th, 2022. Frax Price Index Share’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Frax Price Index Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax Price Index Share’s official website is app.frax.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax is a fractional-algorithmic stablecoin protocol. Frax is open-source, permissionless, and entirely on-chain – currently implemented on Ethereum and 12 other chains. The end goal of the Frax protocol is to provide a highly scalable, decentralized, algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets like BTC. The Frax ecosystem has 2 stablecoins: FRAX (pegged to the US dollar) & FPI (pegged to the Consumer Price Index).”

