Frax Trading 0.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (FRAX)

Frax (FRAX) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last week, Frax has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Frax has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $8.77 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005915 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frax alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $947.26 or 0.05626381 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.52 or 0.00496071 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,035.99 or 0.29911959 BTC.

Frax Token Profile

Frax’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 1,023,027,133 tokens. Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome.

Buying and Selling Frax

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Frax should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frax and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.