Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Trading Up 3.5% After Analyst Upgrade

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $88.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Freshpet traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $60.73. Approximately 3,258 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 455,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FRPT. UBS Group started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $135.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $97.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Institutional Trading of Freshpet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Freshpet by 8,433.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Freshpet by 414.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 206.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

Freshpet Stock Up 3.5 %

Freshpet Company Profile

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 0.83.

(Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.