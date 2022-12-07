Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Holdings Boosted by Cerberus Capital Management L.P.

Cerberus Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,633,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 675,265 shares during the period. Frontier Communications Parent comprises approximately 11.1% of Cerberus Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $532,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 55,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 963,825. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $34.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

