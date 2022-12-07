FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC) Stock Price Down 1.1%

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:YDEC – Get Rating) dropped 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 394 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.29.

FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.76.

Further Reading

