FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.28 and last traded at $19.33. 46,030 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $19.63.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.73 and a 200 day moving average of $19.40.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December (BATS:QDEC – Get Rating) by 375.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,505 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,242 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest Nasdaq-100 Buffer ETF – December were worth $971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

