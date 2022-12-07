FTAC Hera Acquisition (NASDAQ:HERA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $10.05

Shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HERA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.05 and last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 253441 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter worth $35,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in FTAC Hera Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTAC Hera Acquisition by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in FTAC Hera Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Hera Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.
FTAC Hera Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
