FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Issued By B. Riley

Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tecnoglass in a research report issued on Thursday, December 1st. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.22 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.14. The consensus estimate for Tecnoglass’ current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tecnoglass’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $30.46 on Monday. Tecnoglass has a 52-week low of $16.05 and a 52-week high of $34.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.04.

In other Tecnoglass news, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,666,351.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.46, for a total transaction of $636,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,039.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Lorne Weil sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $1,058,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,173 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,351.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 31.6% in the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 274,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 65,991 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,269 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Tecnoglass in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tecnoglass by 71.7% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 676,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,066,000 after acquiring an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. 23.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

