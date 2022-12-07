FY2023 EPS Estimates for KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Lifted by Analyst

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for KBC Group in a report issued on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Bocahut now expects that the company will earn $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.33. The consensus estimate for KBC Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.22 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on KBC Group from €59.90 ($63.05) to €61.00 ($64.21) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($70.53) to €68.00 ($71.58) in a report on Monday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on KBC Group from €67.00 ($70.53) to €64.00 ($67.37) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KBC Group from €69.00 ($72.63) to €70.00 ($73.68) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS KBCSY opened at $29.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.50. KBC Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $48.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.3034 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 12.14%. KBC Group’s payout ratio is 18.99%.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

