FY2023 EPS Estimates for Titan Machinery Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:TITN)

Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Titan Machinery in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 30th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.80 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.85. The consensus estimate for Titan Machinery’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Titan Machinery’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Titan Machinery alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Titan Machinery from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Titan Machinery to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Titan Machinery from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

Titan Machinery Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Machinery

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.44. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $44.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 29.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Titan Machinery during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Titan Machinery

(Get Rating)

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Titan Machinery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Machinery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.