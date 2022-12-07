G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Acquires $125,294.00 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) Director Amigo Victor Herrero bought 10,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, for a total transaction of $125,294.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,317. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:GIII traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.81. 1,328,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,254. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.96 and its 200-day moving average is $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $655.80 million, a P/E ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.94. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $11.60 and a 1-year high of $31.70.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $605.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.53 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 10.82%. G-III Apparel Group’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIII. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,057 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 77,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 27,936 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,522 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIII. KeyCorp dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

