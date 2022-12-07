Gala (GALA) Price Down 1.1% Over Last Week

Gala (GALA) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Gala token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gala has a market cap of $178.85 million and approximately $78.33 million worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $931.52 or 0.05528064 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.21 or 0.00499113 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,033.62 or 0.29833438 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala’s launch date was September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 35,240,112,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games. Gala’s official message board is blog.gala.games. The Reddit community for Gala is https://reddit.com/r/GoGalaGames. Gala’s official Twitter account is @gogalagames and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gala Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gala Games is as a blockchain gaming ecosystem that offers a different games built on the Gala Network, which uses its native token to identify in-game assets that players own.The GALA token is the digital utility token of the Gala Games ecosystem. It is cryptographically secured and native to the Gala Games ecosystem. GALA is a non-refundable utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants in the Gala Games ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gala directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gala using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

