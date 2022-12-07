Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from €65.00 to €50.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Galapagos traded as low as $38.94 and last traded at $38.97, with a volume of 2869 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.45.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galapagos in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €50.00 ($52.63) to €40.00 ($42.11) in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from €60.00 ($63.16) to €50.00 ($52.63) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galapagos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Galapagos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Galapagos by 147.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Galapagos by 58.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Galapagos by 100.0% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 19.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.51 and a 200 day moving average of $49.23.

Galapagos NV, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various medicines for high unmet medical need. Its pipeline products include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, and uveitis.

