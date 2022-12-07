Galway Metals (CVE:GWM) Shares Down 3.5%

Galway Metals Inc. (CVE:GWM – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 66,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 105,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Galway Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of C$46.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.35.

Insider Activity at Galway Metals

In related news, Director Joseph Blaise Cartafalsa purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.27 per share, with a total value of C$26,574.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,377,258 shares in the company, valued at C$631,732.54.

Galway Metals Company Profile

Galway Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, copper, silver, and lead deposists. It holds a 100% interest in the Clarence Stream project that covers an area of 61,000 hectares located in southwest New Brunswick, Canada.

