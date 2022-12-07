Geegoopuzzle (GGP) 1-Day Volume Hits $31.20 Million

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 7th. One Geegoopuzzle token can now be purchased for approximately $6.15 or 0.00036515 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geegoopuzzle has a total market cap of $922.81 million and approximately $31.20 million worth of Geegoopuzzle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Geegoopuzzle has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010902 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005935 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00048867 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005843 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00021039 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00237618 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Geegoopuzzle

Geegoopuzzle is a token. It was first traded on July 17th, 2022. Geegoopuzzle’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. Geegoopuzzle’s official Twitter account is @pgeegoo. The official website for Geegoopuzzle is www.geegoopuzzle.com.

Buying and Selling Geegoopuzzle

According to CryptoCompare, “Geegoopuzzle (GGP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the EOS platform. Geegoopuzzle has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Geegoopuzzle is 6.15933943 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $27,524,582.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.geegoopuzzle.com.”

