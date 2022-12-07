Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.75.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Generation Bio in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.54 and a 200 day moving average of $5.95. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Insider Activity

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Equities research analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Generation Bio news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,852.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Generation Bio news, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 15,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.26 per share, for a total transaction of $82,845.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 191,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,852.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 17,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.41 per share, for a total transaction of $92,765.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 142,566 shares in the company, valued at $771,282.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 51,681 shares of company stock worth $273,287 and have sold 10,352 shares worth $54,001. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Generation Bio by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Generation Bio by 63.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Generation Bio

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

