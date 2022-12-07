Genus (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,669.95

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,669.95 ($32.56) and traded as high as GBX 3,068 ($37.41). Genus shares last traded at GBX 3,052 ($37.21), with a volume of 34,475 shares trading hands.

Genus Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 4,880.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,786.17 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,672.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.12, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Genus Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.26) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

About Genus

In other Genus news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 8,348 shares of Genus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,921 ($35.62), for a total value of £243,845.08 ($297,335.79).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells breeding pigs and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

