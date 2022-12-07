GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Announces Earnings Results

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.05%. GitLab’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. GitLab updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.15)-($0.14) EPS.

GitLab Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GTLB stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $42.60. 22,539 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,230. GitLab has a 1-year low of $30.74 and a 1-year high of $97.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.98.

Get GitLab alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the sale, the executive now owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $191,066.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $890,055.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $352,736.16. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 889,674 shares in the company, valued at $45,933,868.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTLB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,796 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 7,180.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,925,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,622 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its position in GitLab by 174.6% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 961,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,338,000 after purchasing an additional 611,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in GitLab by 158.0% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 342,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after acquiring an additional 209,823 shares in the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of GitLab from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.54.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.