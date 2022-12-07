Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Position Boosted by CastleKnight Management LP

CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,400 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $22,416,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,321,823 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after purchasing an additional 728,945 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter worth about $6,635,000. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,602,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the 1st quarter valued at $4,515,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,621. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.29 million, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average is $18.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 19.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

