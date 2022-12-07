Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its holdings in Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,690 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,037 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Global Ship Lease by 24.1% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,632 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,207 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Global Ship Lease by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 228,647 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 119,143 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,840,000. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GSL stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $16.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is presently 19.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2022, it owned 65 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 342,348 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.