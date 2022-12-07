Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG) Trading Down 1.1%

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QYLG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.50. Approximately 13,552 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 31,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.76.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.02.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call & Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.