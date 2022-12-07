GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Shares Sold by Delphia USA Inc.

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GFS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1,061.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,725,000 after acquiring an additional 82,581 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFS. HSBC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.85.

NASDAQ:GFS traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.07. 30,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.79. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.10.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.07. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

