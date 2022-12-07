Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.58 and last traded at $57.75. 6,243 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 11,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.80.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.27.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 12,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

