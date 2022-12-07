Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) Stake Reduced by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,288 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings VIII were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter valued at $320,000.

Gores Holdings VIII Price Performance

Shares of GIIXU traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $10.52.

About Gores Holdings VIII

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products.

