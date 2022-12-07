Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Price Target Cut to $7.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Bank of America from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 253.54% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Barclays downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Gossamer Bio from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Gossamer Bio stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 574,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.93. The stock has a market cap of $187.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Gossamer Bio has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $15.19.

Gossamer Bio ( NASDAQ:GOSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.01. As a group, analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Gossamer Bio news, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at $741,279.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gossamer Bio news, insider Laura Carter sold 4,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $58,853.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,292 shares in the company, valued at $993,264.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Caryn Peterson sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $57,416.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 39.7% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $163,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 67.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 10,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

