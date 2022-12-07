Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $65.91

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.91 and traded as high as $75.86. Greene County Bancorp shares last traded at $73.40, with a volume of 8,036 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a market cap of $628.09 million, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Greene County Bancorp Announces Dividend

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.93 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 37.97% and a return on equity of 18.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.95%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 319.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

About Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

